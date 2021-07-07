Oregon Entrepreneurs Network opens nominations for OEN Awards 2021

It’s that time of year again. Time to nominate your favorite startup folks for the OEN Awards. And this time, it’s even more special. Because it’s the 30th anniversary of OEN supporting entrepreneurs throughout Oregon.

Nominations are open for the following categories:

Early, Development and Growth Awards – awarded to the best of the best in each of three stages of the entrepreneurial lifecycle, based on criteria in four buckets, including financial achievement, traction, team, and social impact.

– awarded to the best of the best in each of three stages of the entrepreneurial lifecycle, based on criteria in four buckets, including financial achievement, traction, team, and social impact. 30th Anniversary – it’s true, OEN was founded in 1991 so this is our 30th year supporting entrepreneurs. This award will honor a past OEN Award or Angel Oregon finalist or winner that has gone on to greatness. The winner will be selected live by audience vote at the Awards!

– it’s true, OEN was founded in 1991 so this is our 30th year supporting entrepreneurs. This award will honor a past OEN Award or Angel Oregon finalist or winner that has gone on to greatness. The winner will be selected live by audience vote at the Awards! FUTUREPROOF – what startups have the resilience and adaptability to thrive in an age of flux? Who’s solving the problems of the future? This award will celebrate a startup poised to thrive in the next 30 years.

– what startups have the resilience and adaptability to thrive in an age of flux? Who’s solving the problems of the future? This award will celebrate a startup poised to thrive in the next 30 years. Entrepreneur of the Year – that they’ve led their company to success is a given, but who demonstrates outstanding, ethical leadership, fosters a great workplace culture, and sets an example others want to emulate? That’s our Entrepreneur of the Year.

For more information or to submit your nominations, visit OEN Awards 2021.

