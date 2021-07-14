It’s never too early to get students started with startups

Through programs like Invent Oregon, we’ve seen the power and innovation of college age entrepreneurs. But what about folks who start solving problems in high school? Well, that’s why there’s the TIE Young Entrepreneurs Start Your Startup summer camp.

Do you have a budding entrepreneur in your family, or know a student needing to get their amazing ideas out and brought to fruition? Did you know that industry leaders believe the pandemic “sparked a boom in young entrepreneurship”*? It’s not too late to join our first, TiE Young Entrepreneurs’ Summer Camp offered next week at Franklin High School. Can’t make next week? We’re also hosting another in August!

Camps take place at Franklin High School next week during the late afternoon and early evening. And again in August. Students must be enrolled in the Portland Public School District to participate.

For more information or to register your student, visit TYE Start Your Startup.

Like this: Like Loading...