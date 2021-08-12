Pending deadlines: OEN Awards nominations and Bend Venture Conference applications are due on Friday

Okay, procrastinator pants. It’s time to get on those applications you’ve been putting off. Look, I get it. We’re all juggling a lot. But you’re running out of time for the OEN Awards nominations and the Bend Venture Conference applications.

As a refresher…

It’s that time of year again. Time to nominate your favorite startup folks for the OEN Awards. And this time, it’s even more special. Because it’s the 30th anniversary of OEN supporting entrepreneurs throughout Oregon.

The event takes place November 18, 2021. Applications may be submitted through this form.

While Oregon isn’t terribly well known for venture capital, it has developed a significant presence in the world of Angel investing. Some of that is thanks to innovative organizations like Oregon Venture Fund. But if it were to come down to one annual event that puts Oregon Angel investing on the map, it would be Bend Venture Conference, one of the largest Angel conferences in the United States — and often a good excuse for Bay Area investors to visit Bend.

The even takes place October 21-22, 2021. Applications are submitted via Gust.

