Jelani Memory of A Kids Company About chats with GeekWire about $7 million Series A

As much as I love featuring Portland startups and seeing them get local coverage, it’s always way more exciting to see them getting coverage outside of Portland. Especially when that coverage goes in depth to give a more cohesive picture of the types of companies being built here in the Rose City. That’s why it was nice to see GeekWire — which has grown to be one of the leading startup and tech publications on the West Coast — chatting with Jelani Memory of A Kids Company About.

In April, the startup closed a $7 million Series A round that was led by Pendulum Holdings and funded almost entirely by Black investors, including some who would normally have been excluded from VC opportunities. Pendulum was recently launched by Robbie Robinson, a financial adviser to former President Barack Obama, according to Recode. With the cash infusion, A Kids Company About has quadrupled its staff in the past year to 25 employees.

For more from Jelani, read “This Portland startup wants to build the ‘most inclusive and the most diverse’ kids media brand” in GeekWire.

[Full disclosure: A Kids Company About is a PIE alum. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

