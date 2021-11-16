Oregon Community Foundation launches $580,000 Thriving Entrepreneurs Fund

Oregon Community Foundation focuses on improving the lives of all Oregonians through philanthropic efforts. But today, they focused on a very particular group of Oregonians: entrepreneurs. And they did so by donating $580,000 to a variety fo entrepreneur support groups.

Today, coinciding with National Entrepreneur’s Day, Oregon Community Foundation (OCF) announced an inaugural round of $580,000 in grant funding to support “Thriving Entrepreneurs” throughout Oregon. OCF grants to 28 Oregon-based nonprofits will provide coaching, mentoring, technical support and training to entrepreneurs who aim to grow companies and contribute to Oregon’s economic vitality. The OCF grant awards prioritize organizations and programs serving people of color, women and rural entrepreneurs.

For more information, visit Oregon Community Foundation.

[Full disclosure: Built Oregon is funded in part by OCF dollars. I am the cofounder of Built Oregon. In addition, a PIE grant from Cascade Seed Fund is administered by OCF. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

