Community kudos: Steve Morris, OTBC

In 2005 Steve Morris assumed the role of Executive Director of Beaverton’s Oregon Technology Business Center (OTBC). He assumed it would be a temporary role, but last month, after leading the organization for 16 years, he stepped down to become OTBC’s part-time Entrepreneur In Residence.



Over those 16 years Steve grew OTBC into a statewide highly respected entrepreneurial support organization. He also led OTBC’s investment efforts with the Westside Startup Challenge which after six years has invested over $700,000 in 30 startup’s that have gone on to raise over $60 million in additional funding.



Well done Steve!

— Jim McCreight, Executive Director OTBC