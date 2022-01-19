Psyched on Snowflake? They may want to support what you’re building

Using Snowflake to manage the data cloud for your startup? Well, there might be a little money in it for you through the Snowflake Startup Challenge.

Snowflake Startup Challenge brings together early-stage startups to build innovative applications and products powered by Snowflake’s Data Cloud. Designed to recognize the innovation of our startup community, the Snowflake Startup Challenge is where startups from around the world showcase the creative possibilities for building groundbreaking applications. The startups compete and the winner and finalists may receive up to $1 million in investments from Snowflake, along with global marketing exposure!

Sound interesting? Applications are currently open. They close on March 1, 2022.

For more information or to apply, visit the Snowflake Startup Challenge.

