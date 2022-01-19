Looking for some Ruby on Rails help? Railsdevs are standing by

Finding talent is hard. Finding tech talent can be downright impossible. But if you’re in the market for a Ruby on Rails developer, a new local resource may be able to help ease the struggle. Meet railsdevs.

railsdevs strives to give power back to the independent developer. Instead of companies posting their jobs, developers post their profiles. That way, the power dynamic is reversed as companies have to reach out to developers first.

As an added bonus, this project is being built in the open as open source. (There are 55 forks of it, as of this writing.) So if you have an idea for a different theme, you can get a head start on building that.

For more details or to add this tool to your talent search, visit railsdevs.

