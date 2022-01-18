Time to apply: Y Combinator applications are currently open; two other startup accelerator programs open for submissions soon

While they’re not for everybody, startup accelerator programs can be an important support mechanism for founders, providing them with the mentorship and support they need as they work to build their businesses. And when it comes to programs like Y Combinator, it can mean a whole lot more financial support, these days. So with that in mind, here are three accelerator programs worth considering that have either an open application period or that will in the next few weeks.

The granddaddy of all startup accelerators is accepting applications until 8:00PM PT on March 24, 2022. This year will be fully remote, again.

We work intensively with the companies for three months, to get them into the best possible shape and refine their pitch to investors. Each cycle culminates in Demo Day, when the startups present their companies to a carefully selected, invite-only audience.

For more information or to apply, visit YC.

If you’re bootstrapping your SaaS startup, there’s no better program than TinySeed.

TinySeed is a year-long accelerator program that accepts 15-20 early-stage SaaS companies per batch. We provide funding, mentorship from experienced entrepreneurs, and a community in which to grow. We also meet in person with our founders a few times a year.

Applications for TinySeed open on January 24 and close February 6, 2022. For more information or to apply, visit TinySeed.

If you’re building a product-based company — whether that product is software, hardware, or a traditional consumer product like food and beverage or apparel — you might want to consider applying to PIE.

For more than a decade, PIE has been working with people who are just starting the companies they want to build. Call them founders. Or entrepreneurs. Or startups. Whatever you call them, we’re here to help. With a tightly knit community of mentors, alums, peers, and partners all focused on helping you demystify the process of starting something new. PIE will help you gain a solid understanding of how to really build a business — separating the myths of unicorns and overnight success from the actual reality of being a founder. If that sounds like something that you would like to be a part of, we encourage you to join us.

Applications are open on February 14 close March 14, 2022. For more information or to apply, visit PIE.

Added bonus

If you have questions about startup accelerators in general or are looking for guidance about which programs may be most beneficial to your startup, PIE is hosting a question and answer session on January 26, 2022. Questions may be submitted ahead of time once you’ve RSVP’d. (And if you’re reading this after the event, the recording is available at the same link.)

To attend, visit Apply to PIE Q&A.

[Full disclosure: I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

