Working on a bioscience startup? You’ll want to apply for Angel Oregon Life & Bioscience (AOBIO)

Fast on the heels of their work with tech and food startups, Oregon Entrepreneurs Network has now expanded its offerings to include programming — and potential investment — for life science and bioscience startups through Angel Oregon Life & Bioscience (AOBIO), a program developed in partnership with Oregon Bioscience Incubator, OHSU, and Oregon Bioscience Association.

AOBIO kicks off February 23rd with a four-week investment-readiness education series for life and bioscience startups at any stage of development. The program will feature local founders who have scaled successful companies in therapeutics, diagnostics, medical devices, or health innovation. … At the end of the education program, those companies that are indeed investment-ready can apply to go through due diligence for a ~$300K equity angel investment, to be presented at the AOBIO Finale in May.

The educational portion of the program runs from February 23, 2022, until March 16, 2022. It is available for the cost of $95 for OEN members and $135 for nonmembers.

Stay tuned. I’ll make sure to cover the companies that are selected to pitch. And, of course, the folks who garner an investment from the AOBIO program.

For more information or to register to attend, visit AOBIO at OEN.

