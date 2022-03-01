Black History Month 2022 recap: Celebrating amazing Black Oregon businesses

If Stephen Green and Built Oregon are going to share stories of amazing Black founders and businesses in Portland and throughout Oregon every day of Black History Month, then I’m going to provide a recap of those posts for posterity. That’s how the tradition goes.

So whether you were able to follow along with all of the tweets and Instagram posts day-to-day and you want a refresher or you’re worried you missed a couple here and there, this is the post for you.

Let’s start with Stephen’s list…

Day #1 of #BlackHistory month takes us outside with @CampYoshi. This wife & husband lead startup is brings BIPOC folks outside to reframe what outdoor culture looks like. See co-founder Shequita Frazier later this month on the stage at #PitchBlackPDX #BHMhttps://t.co/Mun5hpjFM0 — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 1, 2022

Day #2 of #BlackHistoryMonth brings us to the only real estate developer in Oregon with degrees from @Harvard, @Cornell & @MIT. Anyeley Hallova's firm, Adre Development centers wealth creation for the Black community with respect for the environment. #BHMhttps://t.co/OJc9fYDOfc pic.twitter.com/8Ay907gz32 — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 2, 2022

Day #3 of #BlackHistoryMonth brings us to someone who is helping change the face of the athletic & outdoor industry. @BimmaWilliams founder of @claimastories is matching "the culture" with opportunities for brands to bring in more diverse talent. #BHM https://t.co/p2KpJ5xu0l pic.twitter.com/jyy4aqLvvp — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 3, 2022

Day #4 of #BlackHistory month solves where you are going to dinner tonight in #PDX. @AmalfisPDX founder Kiauna Floyd has built a more resilient business coming out of COVID. Check out this great piece on her from @travelportland last month. #BHM https://t.co/FnyNnWwCE3 pic.twitter.com/sfhZj7A2xp — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 4, 2022

Day #5 of #BlackHistoryMonth takes us to the only neighborhood in #PDX named after a Black woman, the Pearl. For over 18 yrs former firefighter, Sam Fowler has been running Olive Or Twist, a bar in what was the original home to the city's Black community. https://t.co/J3p40XkKMH pic.twitter.com/7vt0jziwQo — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 5, 2022

Day #6 of #BlackHistoryMonth is for @mesopdx. Serving businesses in Oregon for almost 20 years with training, technical assistance and access to capital. #BHM #SupportBlackBusiness https://t.co/uw52sNAENF pic.twitter.com/n0oIu80B35 — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 7, 2022

Day #7 of #BlackHistoryMonth is for the work of @LakayanaD founder of @WordisBondPDX. His program looks to close the trust gap that exists between law enforcement and young Black men in #PDX by highlighting their experiences & voices. #BHM https://t.co/dOEJJBw2eu pic.twitter.com/byYPs8WYvh — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 7, 2022

Day #8 of #BlackHistoryMonth takes us to the newly opened Concourse Coffee from former @nike shoe engineer, turned coffee savant @eeeWeezie of @DeadstockPDX. This spot is an homage to the "concourse" in the Memorial Coliseum. #BHM #SupportBlackBusinesshttps://t.co/4u0uB32Tl5 pic.twitter.com/cjNMHwUQBO — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 8, 2022

Day #10 of #BlackHistoryMonth brings us to Medford, OR & @amikegreen2, a cultural economist whose pivoted from a career in journalism & teaching about inclusive competitiveness, to joining with his wife to help people have conversations about #race. #BHMhttps://t.co/DHVnfkdkmV — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 10, 2022

Day #11 of #BlackHistoryMonth is for @MOTUSRecruiting and its founder @ODuck21. They are leading the way in helping orgs big and small attract and retain diverse leaders. #BHM #recruiting https://t.co/msfuvQukco pic.twitter.com/1wESBoeeX9 — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 12, 2022

Day #12 of #BlackHistoryMonth is for the award winning, streetwear apparel brand @BlackMannequinB and its founder Bryan Walden. He has been keeping men, woman and kids looking fresh for over 5 years now. #BHM #SupportBlackBusiness https://t.co/eJEP7uDlI2 — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 12, 2022

Since the #SuperBowl is about to start its fitting that day #13 of #BlackHistoryMonth is for Sam Johnson founder of @StrengthFarmPDX. He's used his experience & an app to help current NFL players to show up & perform their best on the field. #BHM https://t.co/MhjE9bL8zF pic.twitter.com/eFa63RDUc5 — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 13, 2022

For day #14 of #BlackHistoryMonth it seems fitting to cover a founder who knows a thing or two about flowers. #PDX based @JoydeVivreSB is one of the most sought after event designers in the US (ask the Jonas bro she did a wedding for). #BHM #BlackDesignerhttps://t.co/a69TgQxtAZ pic.twitter.com/OnLklEzrXz — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 14, 2022

Day #15 of #BlackHistoryMonth brings us to the #Beaverton based chemist Paula Hayes, founder of @huenoir. Her makeup company makes products for melanated skin. Her more about her on the stage at #PitchBlackPDX next week! #BHM #BlackInSTEM @laceybeaty https://t.co/lsw9xoTeXA pic.twitter.com/yZe1i3uKSW — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 15, 2022

For day #16 of #BlackHistoryMonth we go to who I believe is the real inspiration for "Olivia Pope", fixer Nina Byrd, founder of Nina B Consulting. She is a one person "A Team" helping firms with operations, marketing, DEI & even crisis strategy work. #BHMhttps://t.co/edc5XoALfc pic.twitter.com/xABXjiG530 — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 16, 2022

Day #17 of #BlackHistoryMonth brings us to NE #PDX home to the "King of Woodlawn" barber and community champion Daunte Paschal. Someday his life story will be a movie that inspires others. #BHM #SupportBlackBusiness pic.twitter.com/RISjraSHvR — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 19, 2022

Day #18 of #BlackHistoryMonth takes us to #PDX newest coffee shop Holy Beans Coffee. It was the perfect place to be on this sunny day in Portland. #BHM #SupportBlackBusiness pic.twitter.com/4Bi0FZBDO3 — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 19, 2022

Day #19 of #BlackHistoryMonth is for one of #PDX most talented creatives, @SirDustyDust. He is a story-teller, helping brands through pre and post production work as well as experience on documentaries. #BHM #SupportBlackBusiness https://t.co/kNaMsmkyJx pic.twitter.com/l8mihAuRBT — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 20, 2022

Day #20 of #BlackHistoryMonth is for disc jockey & #PDX activist @soundboxpdx. The DJ for #PitchBlackPDX has been giving back to community here for more than two decades. Check out some of her beats later this week at the event. #BHM #SupportBlackBusinesshttps://t.co/yzovkdWCYX pic.twitter.com/73Y8bd8iNs — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 20, 2022

Day #21 of #BlackHistoryMonth takes us to Southern Oregon to meet farmer (& pilot) Bryan Harper, owner of Harper Farms, a fifth generation hazelnut farm. Check out this video on his story from the Oregon Farm Bureau. #BHM #BlackFarmer https://t.co/WAi9W2XYN9 pic.twitter.com/i3S4JGFbiR — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 22, 2022

Day #22 of #BlackHistoryMonth takes us to Roslyn Hill, the "Queen of Alberta". She planted the seeds for what we see on NE Alberta Street today. She owns over a dozen properties that she offers to small businesses & residents below market rates. #BHM https://t.co/gGqZ1qkmnj pic.twitter.com/nqivUhVMTo — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 23, 2022

Day #23 of #BlackHistoryMonth takes us out east near Joseph, OR where the @LoggerDaughter center is that chronicles the history of Black loggers from the early 1900s. Their stories & contributions have been front & center at this museum since 2008. #BHM https://t.co/uv9vmZP60y — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) March 1, 2022

Day #24 of #BlackHistoryMonth takes us south to Medford where Lakiesha Sheaffer co-founded Rogue Valley Health & Wellness where they promote the health & well-being by providing accessible medical care for people of all ages, races & gender. #BHMhttps://t.co/kRC9Z1Hh5i pic.twitter.com/jeOWpGNBPF — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 24, 2022

Day #25 of #BlackHistoryMonth is for @PIantBasedPapi founder, Jewan Manuel. At the end of the day #PDX is a food town, there's no better place to get your vegan/glutenfree/vegetarian fix than here. Jewan brings the flavor along with the culture. #BHMhttps://t.co/i3iOG2lxkb — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) March 1, 2022

Day #26 of #BlackHistoryMonth is for the 1 person movement that is @ajforportland founder of @equitablegiving which has raised over $4M in cash & in-kind donations in the last two years. When not leading movements, she is a solo mom to her son Hobbs. #BHMhttps://t.co/EHyhtPcVUh — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) March 1, 2022

Day #27 of #BlackHistoryMonth takes us to the source of what we know about Oregon's Black experience. @BlackPioneers researches, recognizes, & commemorates the history heritage of African Americans in Oregon & even made a documentary about their work. #BHMhttps://t.co/xHtA1zSBSZ — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) March 1, 2022

Day #28 of #BlackHistoryMonth is always saved for the state of Oregon's oldest standing Black owned business, Dean's Beauty Shop. Dean's has been hub in NE #PDX for almost 70 years. #BHM #SupportBlackBusinesshttps://t.co/xJgKiMeHDy — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) March 1, 2022

And Built Oregon’s list…

Day 1 – #BlackHistoryMonth Ingrid Adeogun is the founder of @wearepanga . Ingrid has been a registered Dental Hygienist for 7 years in PDX & has increasingly seen a true demand for environmentally friendly dental products including bamboo toothbrushes & compostable floss sticks. pic.twitter.com/YWO71YwPxK — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) February 1, 2022

Day 2 #BHM Bashira Muhammad, managing owner at Zoom Out Mycology based in Central Point, OR. Zoom Out Mycology's mission is to drive sustainability with fungi through providing fungi-centric products and programs geared towards the appreciation and awareness of applied mycology pic.twitter.com/6pUlSZUiIC — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) February 2, 2022

Day 3 #BHM Santaj Jacque’ is a Master Hair Stylist and also the CEO of LoveSome Hair Care Products. Since starting her product line she has made giant strides in partnering with Coffee Creek Correctional Facility becoming their hair care product and supply distributor. pic.twitter.com/XGahnXJfIg — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) February 3, 2022

Day 4 #BHM Cydnie Smith-McCarthy is the founder of @drinkmamey. Drink Mamey (Mom-A) is a Black-Owned, mission-based, wellness brand that specializes in cold-pressed juice and superfood wellness products. Their purpose is to make wellness fun, easy and accessible. pic.twitter.com/GAoY8I7bRA — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) February 4, 2022

Day 5 #BHM Vince Siler, CEO of Kämä Hard Coffee. KÄMÄ's mission is a craft hard coffee beverage & lifestyle brand for people who want to boldly express life’s punctuations & moments.The RTD beverage is wine based, 100 calories & has the caffeine equivalent of 1/2 a cup of coffee pic.twitter.com/TEUJnJG0zc — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) February 5, 2022

Day 6 #BHM Rajiv Harry is the founder of Plant Bomb. He started cooking at a young age and was inspired by his father, who shared the Trindadian recipes that he now gets to share with you through flavors like Caribbean Peppa, Garlic Tahini, Thai Almond and the Secret Sauce. pic.twitter.com/J06qLkdDF6 — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) February 6, 2022

Florence Jenkins is the founder of Nana’s Exquisite Confections. Nana's is proud to be a bakery that passionately produces “Up-scale” versions of “Yester-Year” desserts using high-quality ingredients. Order some deliciousness from their website today. pic.twitter.com/vo98PLcd8u — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) February 7, 2022

Day 8 #BHM Jocelyn Rice, founder and CDO of Black Earth United, an outdoor clothing brand that focuses on eliminating barriers to the outdoors by re-defining outdoorsy through design. She is also the Director of Design Thought Leadership at @design_museum & Built board member. pic.twitter.com/CmyBlES2v2 — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) February 8, 2022

Day 9 #BHM Patrick Prince, founder of @waves_caribbean whose mission is to translate the family’s Jamaican and Trinidadian recipes over the past 200 years into great tasting products that use the cleanest ingredients possible using the slogan – 'Anything Can Be Jerked' pic.twitter.com/KQBuTyzAFl — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) February 9, 2022

Day 10 #BHM Jeremy Roberts, founder of @getdashdok DASHDOK™ is an understated, daily-use cardholder that magnetically docks to your dash.If you get pulled over, you have easy, tension-free access to everything law enforcement needs, while keeping your cool and your hands visible pic.twitter.com/4DEhC4tbUT — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) February 10, 2022

Day 11 #BHM Vanessa James, founder of @DesignsInnocent "The mission of Innocent Designs is to step outside the box, spark conversation and provide laughter, all with a unique touch that only Vanessa can bring." pic.twitter.com/hsvfvDhA1j — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) February 11, 2022

Day 12 #BHM Jovani Prince, Founder/CEO of @TheCrackerKing . The Cracker King believes in giving people a healthy snack food alternative option that taste great, Certified Gluten Free, have no Cholesterol or Trans-fat, & made with the highest quality whole grains and ingredients. pic.twitter.com/h54cgsyCtg — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) February 12, 2022

Day 13 #BHM Uju Uzuegbunam, founder/CEO of Ozznek Shoes. Ozznek is an inexpensive, convertible children's shoe that can be converted to accommodate different looks and assemble in place on or off of the foot, was created to fulfill a long felt need in the footwear industry. pic.twitter.com/nJUSBIoYOv — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) February 13, 2022

Day 14 #BHM Andy Harry, Founder of Walking Art. Walking Art is an apparel brand built around appreciating the art that is around you. Being from the PNW, there are so many beautiful sites, I Andy wanted to create a brand that reminds you that art is everywhere you are. pic.twitter.com/sY54NSjNjl — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) February 14, 2022

Day 15 #BHM Angela Medlin, Founder/House Dogge & FAAS (Functional Apparel & Accesories Studio). She is educating the next generation of diverse designers in innovative, sustainable apparel & accessory design via FAAS & developing small batch eco conscious products via House Dogge pic.twitter.com/FQkdfYsQaH — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) February 15, 2022

Day 16 #BHM Nikeisah Newton, founded @meals4heels the world’s only late-night meal delivery service catering to sex workers & sex positive clientele. She has expanded to a location at 831 SE Salmon St that serves amazing vegan dishes & look out for new concepts on the way. pic.twitter.com/kDVntbj7BG — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) February 16, 2022

Day 17 #BHM Kamelah Adams founded @tees_mimi in 2018. It was started to to design t-shirts that amplify tough social justice conversations. The PDX-based, woman owned company encourages buyers to break the silence and start a dialogue by wearing their feelings on their chest. pic.twitter.com/lKIyhm4qPO — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) February 17, 2022

Day 18 #BHM Tory Campbell, Founder of @feltonandmary Tory's grandparents Felton & Mary were owners of a well-known restaurant, Campbell's BBQ for 20 years. The sophisticated family recipes and flavors can now be found in their original BBQ sauces, spice rub and link sausages. pic.twitter.com/Ocu1ZJjkge — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) February 18, 2022

Day 19 #BHM Micheala (Shay) Whitaker, Founder of Of the Sol. The idea for Of the Sol hatched when she created Body Glow for her older daughter's super sensitive skin now offers her whole body butter, for head to heel hydration to everyone. pic.twitter.com/t2hFeHlzPB — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) February 19, 2022

Day 20 #BHM Craig Haynes, Founder of FiMi Kingston, which is the patios (pronounced “pat-wa”) way of saying “My Kingston.” Craig & his wife Nhu, are bringing their version of Kingston, Jamaica, to the PNW through their authentic blend of Jamaican Jerk Seasonings & food cart. pic.twitter.com/CEUgC6qrjE — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) February 20, 2022

Day 21 #BHM Justin Bryant Sr, founder of VeeVee Victoria Skincare. His body butters focus on eczema & are a combination of oils such as safflower, olive and grapeseed oil + shea, mango and kokum butter. This combo gives keeps your skin hydrated through the course of your day. pic.twitter.com/4cCyD2T3MR — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) February 21, 2022

Day 22 #BHM Brittany Sierra, founder/CEO of Sustainable Fashion Forum. Passionate about the sustainable fashion industry but unsure where she fit in the conversation, Brittany responded in '17 with the first Forum, an industry recognized digital platform, & growing global event. pic.twitter.com/4py89mQt5f — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) February 22, 2022

Day 23 #BHM David L. Ferguson Jr, Owner of Joe Brown’s Carmel Corn, a brand committed to offering the ultimate Hand Made Carmel Corn, Kettle Corn, Oregon Style, White and Yellow Cheese Corn experience to their customers, which you can get at local retailers & Lloyd Center Mall. pic.twitter.com/4shzrUvPtb — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) February 23, 2022

Day 24 #BHM @PDXStephenG founder @PitchBlackPdx (tonight!!), COO @akidsco & Built Board Chair. He continues to be a tireless voice for underestimated founders & the community. There is more we could write about him, but hoping the community can help write that 🧵in the replies pic.twitter.com/QCpn0KPKih — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) February 24, 2022

Day 25 #BHM Jacqueline Alexander is the founder and CEO of @KnowYourFruit . After purchasing a pear orchard in 2006 she quickly realized that a lot of fruit goes goes to waste, which opened up an opportunity to create freeze-dried fruit for snacking. pic.twitter.com/mNPoTwEMBE — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) February 25, 2022

Day 26 #BHM Chad Brown, Founder @SR_RunsDeep & Love Is King. Soul River pairs inner city youth w/ veterans on outdoor outings. Love is King aims to eliminate fear & establish safety for BIPOC people while on public lands. Chad has organized a BHM walk for today, see image below. pic.twitter.com/JuqRD7GvY1 — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) February 26, 2022

Day 27 #BHM Reeba Daniel founder/CEO of R&ARIE. R&ARIE believes if you heal women, you heal the planet. Through collaboration to holistically support self-care, they support lives+livelihoods w/ intentional products, support network & opening soon R&ARIE House of Self-care Lounge pic.twitter.com/0oDAcLdPlQ — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) February 27, 2022

Day 28 #BHM Elsy Dinvil, Founder of Creole Me Up. Elsy's goal is to provide chemical & allergen-free plant-based products with rich flavors, which offer an alternative in the kitchen, all while staying true to her Haitian roots, culture, and background. pic.twitter.com/VTIZo1YXTf — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) February 28, 2022

BONUS: Portland Business Journal shares a list of 100+ Black leaders in Portland, part 1 and part 2.

For previous years’ recaps, please see:

Like this: Like Loading...