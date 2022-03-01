Black History Month 2022 recap: Celebrating amazing Black Oregon businesses

If Stephen Green and Built Oregon are going to share stories of amazing Black founders and businesses in Portland and throughout Oregon every day of Black History Month, then I’m going to provide a recap of those posts for posterity. That’s how the tradition goes.
So whether you were able to follow along with all of the tweets and Instagram posts day-to-day and you want a refresher or you’re worried you missed a couple here and there, this is the post for you.
Let’s start with Stephen’s list…
And Built Oregon’s list…
BONUS: Portland Business Journal shares a list of 100+ Black leaders in Portland, part 1 and part 2.
For previous years’ recaps, please see: