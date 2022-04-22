Corvallis-based Agility Robotics raises $150 million Series B

It’s a well-known fact that Oregon State University punches above its weight when it comes to intellectual property and patents. That being said, translating academic research and development into startups can often be a challenging transition. But when it works, it works. Like it has for Agility Robotics which just raised $150 million.

Agility Robotics, a creator and manufacturer of robots designed to work alongside people in logistics and warehouse environments, today announced that it has raised $150 million led by DCVC and Playground Global. The Amazon Industrial Innovation Fund also joined as an investor to help spur innovation in the logistics industry. Agility’s robots provide unique value to businesses by augmenting the human workforce’s productivity, efficiency, and wellness. This capital raise will accelerate Agility’s R&D and scale its robot production.

What does Agility Robotics do? They build robots that move like humans. Which allows those robots to work in spaces that were designed for humans. Let me just let them show you.

And yes, this does double as effective nightmare fuel.

For more information on the raise, see the Agility Robotics post and the following coverage:

