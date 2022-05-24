Cascade Seed Fund has a new $10 million fund for early stage startups

One of the most active early stage investors in Oregon has a whole new fund to continue doing that work. Cascade Seed Fund has announced the close of Fund II, a $10 million fund focused on investing in software and consumer product brands in the Pacific Northwest.

“We set out to raise a $10 million fund because we believe this amount better aligns with founders at the seed stage and provides us flexibility in the investments we make,” said Robert Pease, Managing Director, Cascade Seed Fund. “We are excited about continuing to work with amazing founders building great companies.”

Fund II will invest in approximately 25 pre-seed and seed stage companies over the next 3 years targeting $100,000 – $250,000 initial investments, providing follow-on capital in subsequent financings and bringing an institutional investor perspective to the earliest financing stages of a startup. With a primary focus on software and consumer brands in the Pacific Northwest, Fund II will focus on the major entrepreneurial hubs in the region like Portland, Seattle, and Vancouver, BC as well as smaller ones like Spokane, Boise and Bend.

For more information — including the startups that have already been funded out of Fund II — visit “Cascade Seed Fund Closes $10 Million Fund, Announces First Investments.”

