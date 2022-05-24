Washington Maritime Blue Innovation Accelerator demo day features three Portland startups

If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a thousand times: I still like demo days. Maybe not as their initial incarnation for fundraising. That doesn’t really seem to work. But as a celebration of companies being built and a graduation ceremony for an accelerator program? Absolutely. That’s why I’m looking forward to watching a trio of Portland-area startups on stage at the Washington Maritime Blue Innovation Accelerator demo day, this week.

I’ll be there virtually. You have the option to attend in person if that’s more your speed.

Maritime Blue invites you to come celebrate the founders of our Maritime Blue Innovation Accelerator. Our showcase is the culmination of four months of dedicated hard work by these companies to learn new skills, network with others, and create partnerships that lead to meaningful growth. You will have the opportunity to meet the founders and hear from industry experts who will cover a range of topics such as the future of the blue economy and much more.

Best of all, this cohort includes three Portland-area companies:

ADHERE Gear is an IoT Technology Corporation focused on the development and deployment of a sustainable use 5G Smart Cargo Network for Refrigerated Cargo Operations and Cold Chain Logistics

Photon Marine seeks to preserve our waterways and oceans through increased adoption of electric marine propulsion technology./li>

Steamchain simplifies global B2B payments for international commerce

The event takes place the morning of Thursday, May 26, 2022. It is free to attend. And again, in-person and virtual attendance are both available options.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Maritime Blue Innovation Accelerator Third Wave Showcase.

[Full disclosure: ADHERE Gear is an alum of PIE. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

