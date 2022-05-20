Two amazing startup oriented nonprofits seek new leadership

Not sure if you’ve noticed it, but we’re experiencing a wave of turnovers in the nonprofit world. There’s a bunch of new leadership at major foundations around town. And a number of other well-established organizations seeking new leadership. And the tech and startup-oriented nonprofit world is no different. PDXWIT and Zebras Unite are both on the search for new directors to lead their nonprofit organizations into the next chapter.

PDXWIT is seeking a strong and visionary leader to advance the mission of building a better tech industry by creating access, dismantling inequities, and fueling belonging.

Joining a phenomenal team of staff, board members and volunteers, the Executive Director will be responsible for all operational, administrative, strategic and legal aspects of the organization. This includes but is not limited to program oversight, public relations, financial management, fundraising, organizational development, hiring and team development.

For more information or to apply, visit PDXWIT.

ZebrasUnite.org is looking for a General Manager to steward the strategic and operational development of the nonprofit arm of ZU.

As a sociocratic organization, we operate in Circles, which are defined by the domains of work they steward. Each Circle has a Lead, and those people represent the interests and work of their Circle as participants in the governing body of Zebras Unite, called the General Circle. ZebrasUnite.org is its own Circle, and as General Manager, you will also be the Circle Lead.

For more information or to apply, visit Zebras Unite.

