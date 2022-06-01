Web traffic looking a little low as of late? International Persuasion Machines is here to help

It happens. Web traffic dips. Through no fault of your own. But that doesn’t change the fact that you committed to those KPIs. And now, there seems to be no way to ensure you’re going to secure that bonus. Fear not, Webmaster. Portland startup International Persuasion Machines is here to help you reach your quota.

Hello world! We're releasing a great new product for folks trying to make numbers this month – the IPM Quota Maker, a new way to guarantee "real" traffic! https://t.co/KojY8frfVB — International Persuasion Machines (@intl_persuasion) June 1, 2022

IPM is here to help. We have built a system for generating inauthentic traffic guaranteed to trick any modern analytics dashboard! In our analysis, we’ve found that Google Analytics, Mixpanel, Oribi, Woopra, Quantcast, and Indicative all fail to remove our traffic from their dashboards, to your benefit! Simply fill out the form below, specifying the URL you need hits on and how many hits you need, and we’ll take care of the rest*.

Sound too good to be true? Well, it kinda is. What IPM is actually demonstrating is some functionality they offer for fraud detection when it comes to Web traffic. (And I’d be lying if I didn’t say it had me nostalgic about BrowserMob.) And like any good startup, they’re making that point in a creative way.

In actuality, the service only adds 100 virtual users to your Web analytics. And they’re all from an easily distinguishable IP address block. But, I mean, if you’re that close to hitting your goals…

For more information or to try it out yourself, visit IPM Quota Maker.

