Portland telehealth startup Boulder Care raises $36 million Series B

With a rich history of healthcare startups in Portland, it’s great see the next generation of digital health companies securing the funding they need to grow. Like today, when Portland telehealth startup Boulder Care announced their $36 million Series B.

Given that the community has been fairly quiet amidst the pandemic, Boulder Care may be a new name to you. But you should definitely add them to your list of companies to watch.

So what do they do?

Boulder Care is delivering thousands of naloxone doses, a medicine for reversing an opioid overdose, to patients and offering telehealth support alongside the medication, including case management, peer coaching and basic needs support. Boulder works to link together disparate providers along the continuum of care…

That’s an important distinction. As GeekWire highlights, t’s a multidisciplinary pursuit:

Boulder employs physicians, nurse practitioners, peer recovery specialists, social services support and more as part of a multidisciplinary care team. They work alongside a tech team focused on product, design and engineering. Employee count has grown to 100.

Like fellow Portland healthcare startup, Brave Care, Boulder Care offers services in multiple states, “with patients primarily in Washington, Oregon and Ohio.”

This new round of capital brings the total funding to $50 million:

Boulder has raised about $50 million to date. The Series B round was funded by Qiming Venture Partners, Goodwater Capital, Laerdal Million Lives Fund, First Round Capital, Greycroft, Tusk Venture Partners and Gaingels.

For more information, read the coverage in GeekWire and TechCrunch. For more on the company, visit Boulder Care.

