Vancouver startup RealWear acquires Seattle startup and Pioneer Square Labs alum Genba

It’s always nice to see local startups continuing to grow. And sometimes, the best way to efficiently continue that expansion can be picking up companies with complementary technologies. Which is what happened this week as Vancouver, Washington, startup RealWear announced the acquisition of Seattle startup Genba.

What’s Genba do…? According to GeekWire:

The startup’s mobile app helps maintenance teams complete work in the field and capture knowledge via voice recognition that is trained on a company’s specific vocabulary. The idea is to improve information capture and sharing by replacing the traditional pen-and-paper recording method.

The acquisition makes RealWear a provider of Augmented Reality and voice solutions for the factory floor, moving it into the realm of a platform, rather than a single product.

“In last week’s funding announcement, we mentioned more game-changing human-centric tech to come,” said Rama Oruganti, Chief Product Officer, RealWear. “Today we’re bringing our first ever SaaS offering to market for the frontline, helping to move us toward a fully platform-centric business. Helping customers easily capture data and surface insights through contextual tools provided by RealWear and partners increases worker productivity and our customers’ bottom line.”

For more information, see the RealWear press release and the GeekWire coverage.

