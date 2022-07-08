Looking for low-cost space for your early stage startup…?

Even with the ravaging effects of the pandemic and the sputtering economy, Portland still boasts a number of resources for non-traditional office space, be they coworking spaces like CENTRL Office or on-demand solutions like Radious. But those solutions still require capital — which can always be in short supply for early stage startups. That’s why some community members are considering pursuing a lower-cost offering for founders.

If you’re the founder of an early stage startup who is interested in sharing workspace with other founders — but you don’t have a lot of money to spend — take a few seconds to complete this survey to inform the community on what would be most valuable to you.

[Full disclosure: CENTRL partners with PIE and our parent organization Built Oregon. Radious is part of PIE.]

