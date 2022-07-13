Looking to connect in person IRL again? Coffee w/ Co-Founders could be it

It’s been a series of fits and starts with getting back together in person. But it’s starting to happen. So if you’re a founder who has been looking to get the chance to connect with others beyond the typical virtual call, Coffee w/ Co-Founders is here to help.

After a successful re-launch at Deadstock in May & Good Coffee in June we’re headed to the Soul District of Portland on Alberta street for our July event. We’ll be at Holy Beanz Coffee, the only Black female owned sit down coffee shop in Portland, hosted by owner Shalimar Williams who knows firsthand how life can be difficult outside of prison.

The event takes place Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 9:00AM at 2622 NE Alberta Street. It is free to attend.

For more information or to stay in the loop on future events, visit Coffee w/ Co-Founders.

