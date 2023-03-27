REMINDER: PDX Founders Welcome Wagon, Tuesday morning

As a founder, I realize that you’re juggling a lot. That’s why I wanted to give you one last reminder about the event that Mark Grimes has organized for tomorrow, Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Because you will totally benefit from it. Not only will you get the chance to meet a bunch of startup support organizations in town, but you’ll also get the opportunity to meet other founders. It’s the PDX Founders Welcome Wagon.

Let’s find all the new-to-PDX founders and entrepreneurs and get them connected. What is new-to-PDX? Well, candidly, new to the area since Q4 2019, w/ Covid and all hitting in 2020. We’re not picky. Could be food/bev, could be tech. Could be B2B, B2C, DTC. Could be a one person solopreneur, could be head of a 250 person company, But, they are a founder, entrepreneur, CEO, business owner new to Portland-metro and working hard to make their business work.

The event begins at 9:00AM on Tuesday at Electrica Coffee in northwest Portland.

For more information or to RSVP, visit PDX Founders Welcome Wagon.