Applications for TiE XL Boot Camp are open

Starting something can be confusing. Especially if you’ve never had the opportunity to do it before. That’s why I’m a huge fan of programs like TiE XL Boot Camp, a program run by TiE Oregon that is designed to help equip first-time founders with all of the business basics they need to build their startups.

The TiE XL Entrepreneur Boot Camp is for early-stage entrepreneurs looking to vet their ideas and provide a base of knowledge to develop their companies and for entrepreneurs who have a product but haven’t raised funding yet. TiE XL was created for entrepreneurs, by entrepreneurs, and is instructed by entrepreneurs who will cover topics such as: articulating the problem and solution, competitive positioning, startup financials, marketing, fundraising options, and more!

If that sounds interesting, get ready to be happy. Because they’re accepting applications for the next class. Which will run in three-hour evening sessions, two times per week. So even if you have a day job, there’s still the opportunity to attend.

The cost is $750 for TiE Members and $1000 for nonmembers. Scholarships are available.

For more information or to apply, visit TiE XL Boot Camp.

[Full disclosure: TiE Oregon partners with PIE in support of local founders. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]