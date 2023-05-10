TiE Women 2023 applications are open

If you identify as a woman and you’re the founder of a startup, TiE Oregon is offering you the opportunity to share what you’re building with the world. Literally. TiE Women 2023 provides participants with the potential of appearing on the TiE Global stage with other women-founded startups from around the world. But to be considered, you have to apply.

TiE Women is dedicated to Embrace, Engage and Empower women entrepreneurs across the globe. The program is focused on women entrepreneurs, irrespective of the size of their enterprises, origins, standing or background. The program consists of a series of local and global events and culminates with one women-led business from Oregon competing in a global pitch competition for cash prizes! The local program is part of the larger Global TiE Women’s Program.

Applications are currently open. The deadline for applications is June 15, 2023.

For more information or to apply, visit TiE Women Oregon.