Curious about Techstars? Learn how these Techstars alums got selected

Rick Turoczy on June 6, 2023

For many startup founders, a startup accelerator can provide the support and insights they need to take their startups to the next level. But first, you have to get in. And the competition to do so is fierce. So if you’re considering applying to take part in one of the Techstars startup accelerator programs, you owe it to yourself to learn as much as you can about what that takes. That’s why the Startup Your Startup Meetup group is hosting, “How I Got Into Techstars, What Worked, What Didn’t.”

Join folks at 9:00AM on Monday, June 12, 2023, to hear from founders Jim Foote of First Ascent Biomedical (Techstars Boston 2021), Trang Ho of Masa Fresh (Techstars Social Impact 2021), and Leah Weiss of Skylyte (Techstars Workforce Development 2022). The panel will be moderated by Sarah Studer, Director of Platform for Techstars Seattle.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information or to RSVP, visit “How I Got Into Techstars, What Worked, What Didn’t.”

