FOSSY 2023: Portland hosts a major open source conference again

Coming out of the last downturn, OSCON was a regular fixture in Portland. Leading many to consider Portland — plus its locals like Linus Torvalds and Ward Cunningham — as a bastion of the open-source community. It’s been noticeably quiet over the last few years on that front. So it’s really nice to see the Free and Open Source Software Yearly (FOSSY) conference selecting Portland for its 2023 event.

Taking place in Portland, OR, we hope FOSSY will be a community focused event that invites local community, as well as the wider internet and global communites we have formed over the years. Whether you are a long time contributing member of a free software project, a recent graduate of a coding bootcamp or university, or just have an interest in the possibilies that free and open source software bring, FOSSY will have something for you.

For this first year we are running a conference of this scale, we are having around 12 tracks with talks over 4 days. With tracks for community building, development and legal and licensing issues, our conference will provide ample learning and networking opportunities for contributors of all levels of experience. There will be hands on workshops, lightning talks and traditional 50 minute talks.