Sustainable Happy Hour with pitches and demos

Rick Turoczy on June 22, 2023

TiE Oregon has partnered with Oregon Venture Fund and Sustainabile Northwest to bring you the Sustainable Happy Hour. The event takes place at 5:30PM on June 28, 2023, and it’s free to attend.

Companies pitching include:

  • LeapFrog Design – a natural system to treat and reuse water at any scale while adding luxury, beauty, and plants to your life
  • Canopii – Incentivize farming through the creation of turn-key urban farms that utilize novel end-to-end labor automation and energy management systems to reduce costs
  • Unless Collective – makers of plant-based streetwear designed to leave zero plastic waste
  • ESG Brands – Focused on transforming banana stems into fiber that can be used in textile and other commercial production – by by-product is potable water.
  • Pote – TiE Oregon’s 2023 Young Entrepreneurs State Champions, turning used puffer jackets into stylish tote bags for the consumer market.
  • Wild Nectar Collection – Making it easy to travel sustainably, Wild Nectar is a bespoke set of luxury travel destinations and experiences designed to take you on immersive journeys throughout the world. 

For more information or to RSVP, visit Sustainable Happy Hour.

