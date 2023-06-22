Sustainable Happy Hour with pitches and demos

TiE Oregon has partnered with Oregon Venture Fund and Sustainabile Northwest to bring you the Sustainable Happy Hour. The event takes place at 5:30PM on June 28, 2023, and it’s free to attend.

Companies pitching include:

LeapFrog Design – a natural system to treat and reuse water at any scale while adding luxury, beauty, and plants to your life

Canopii – Incentivize farming through the creation of turn-key urban farms that utilize novel end-to-end labor automation and energy management systems to reduce costs

Unless Collective – makers of plant-based streetwear designed to leave zero plastic waste

ESG Brands – Focused on transforming banana stems into fiber that can be used in textile and other commercial production – by by-product is potable water.

Pote – TiE Oregon’s 2023 Young Entrepreneurs State Champions, turning used puffer jackets into stylish tote bags for the consumer market.

Wild Nectar Collection – Making it easy to travel sustainably, Wild Nectar is a bespoke set of luxury travel destinations and experiences designed to take you on immersive journeys throughout the world.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Sustainable Happy Hour.

