Looking to explore non-alcoholic options at some of your favorite bars and restaurants? BuzzCutt is here to help

Continuing along my theme of “everything old is new again,” I’ve stumbled upon another interesting product that is reminiscent of a product from the last generation of Portland startups. (I know, I know. You’re starting to regret that I’ve been doing this for this long.) The previous product was Unthirsty — an early player in mapping apps — which was designed to help you find happy hours and other discounts at your favorite bars. Now, we have BuzzCutt, which works in a similar way by helping you find your way to interesting bars and establishments. But this time, it’s for finding non-alcoholic options.

We believe everyone should have access to alcohol-free choices, in big cities and small towns across the US. We are creating access points to experience the power of beverage choice – supporting a culture shift around alcohol, drinking, and what it means to have a good time.

And if the app isn’t enough to wet your whistle or whatever, you may be interested in attending the BuzzCutt Summer Fest on June 17, 2023. Where a $12 ticket gets you two complimentary canned non-alcoholic beverages.

One of BuzzCutt’s previous gatherings

Don’t miss out on this energizing summer kick off party, celebrating the national app launch of the BuzzCutt app. Come for the complimentary N/A drinks, stay for the not-to-miss jello wrestling and delicious Filipino-American comfort food.

For more on the company, visit BuzzCutt. If you’re interested in downloading the app, you can find links to both Apple and Android versions over on Product Hunt.

