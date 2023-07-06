REMINDER: TiE Women startup competition application due July 10, 2023

If you’re a woman founder or part of a woman-founded startup, TiE Women is a great opportunity to showcase your company on a global stage. But there’s only one catch: you have to apply to participate. And the deadline for that application — July 10, 2023 — is rapidly approaching.

TiE Women is dedicated to Embrace, Engage and Empower women entrepreneurs across the globe. The program is focused on women entrepreneurs, irrespective of the size of their enterprises, origins, standing or background. The program consists of a series of local and global events and culminates with one women-led business from Oregon competing in a Global Pitch Competition for an award up to $50k equity-free prize money to winners and runners-up.

For more information or to apply, visit TiE Women.

