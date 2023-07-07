Apply for the inaugural class of the Latino Founder Accelerator

It’s always heartening to see more organizations leveraging their networks and community for the benefit of startup founders. Especially in areas where, to date, resources have been lacking. That’s why I’m psyched to share that a new startup accelerator — focused on Latino-founded companies — is recruiting its first class in Portland. Meet the Latino Founder Accelerator.

The Latino Founders Accelerator is an industry-agnostic program to support Latino Entrepreneurs in scaling their products, technology, and services. Latino entrepreneurs with a business idea or an existing business participate in a 10-week accelerator program, where they learn business modeling, finance, and prototyping and get paired up with hand-selected mentors and resources to help them launch and scale their businesses.

Applications are due July 31, 2023. The class kicks off in early August 2023.

For more information or to apply, visit Latino Founder Accelerator.

