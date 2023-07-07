VIDA opens coworking space in Beaverton

Coworking has had its fits and starts in Portland. At the recovery from the last downturn, there were a variety of players entering the market — generally with a single location. Nedspace may be the only one to survive from that generation. Then the next wave of coworking spaces with multiple locations started to grow, led locally by CENTRL Office. Now, we’re seeing the whole world rethinking how and where, ahem, we work. And if you’re thinking of working in Beaverton, there’s now another spot for you: VIDA.

VIDA, the coworking community that brings together beautiful workspaces, curated amenities, and family support, is proud to officially announce it will be opening a second location on August 1, 2023. Located at 9400 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Highway, in the Raleigh Hills neighborhood, VIDA Beaverton will host 23 private offices, 26 dedicated desks, four conference rooms, and open coworking to meet the unique needs of local individuals, solopreneurs, remote workers, nonprofits, and businesses.

“Our expansion has been in the works for a while and our team is beyond excited to open our second location in the vibrant Beaverton community,” said Melanie Marconi, the founder and CEO of VIDA. “Similar to our Portland space, we have been busy sourcing hyper-local vendors to bring our members all of the VIDA comforts with strong ties to the Beaverton community and economy.”

According to the Portland Business Journal, this is just the beginning:

The company plans to expand to Tualatin in spring 2024, with three other Portland-area locations on the way after that. It’s also exploring locations in Washington, including Vancouver.

For more information, visit VIDA.

