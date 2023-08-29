4K 4Charity returns as 4K4Community: Different name, same great cause

Some people really like running. I don’t get it. But to each their own. No matter the format, I’m always happy to see events that bring the community together and support a good cause. Even if they’re based on running. Which is why I’m happy to see the concept of the 4K4Charity return as 4K4Community.

And yes, they have a walking option as well.

“We’re excited that the 4K4Community will be continuing the 4K 4Charity’s efforts to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion in Portland’s technology industry and the broader community,” said Skip Newberry, President and CEO of the Technology Association of Oregon. “After the past few years, the timing couldn’t be better to reignite our community in support of a very important cause.”

The 4 km (2.49 mi) running and walking event raises funds to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion in tech and education, with POIC + Rosemary Anderson High School as this year’s nonprofit beneficiary. The 4K4Community is a continuation of the 4K 4Charity Fun Run series, which Portland-based AWS Elemental started in 2014 and concluded in 2021. Through the Portland-based run and other events held globally, the series raised more than $1.3 million in gross proceeds for nonprofits focused on increased diversity and inclusion in technology. AWS Elemental is among the first sponsors of the 4K4Community.

The event, which started as a collaboration among Elemental Technologies, Puppet Labs, and Simple, is being brought back by Field Day, the startup founded by Eli Blackman, a long-time AWS Elemental and AWS employee.

“Bringing people together with nonprofits in our local communities is what Field Day is all about,” said Eli Blackman, co-founder and CEO of Field Day. “Our hope is that the 4K4Community serves as an opportunity for folks to learn how they can continue their support beyond this event.”

The event takes place October 10, 2023, at 4:00PM starting at OMSI. Registration is currently open.

For more information or to register, visit 4K4Community.

Category: Portland Post navigation



