Built Festival 2023: Bend bound

I’m always a fan of companies with “Oregon” in their name taking advantage of opportunities to engage with community members beyond the Portland metro area. And that’s why I’m happy to share that Built Oregon‘s annual event, Built Festival, will be leaving the metro area this year for central Oregon. Built Festival 2023 takes place in Bend on October 17, 2023.

This year, with the ongoing support of Travel Oregon, we are excited to present an amazing lineup of fireside chats and panel discussions between industry founders, leaders, and community members. Each one will inspire, inform and look to spark conversations around Oregon’s unique place within the consumer product ecosystem. The event will take place throughout the afternoon with ample time for networking and community building, including a happy hour reception. In addition, we will have a marketplace featuring Cultivate Bend member companies, businesses from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, and the Built Oregon Accelerator.

Tickets are $65 and quantities are limited.

For more information or to secure your ticket, visit Built Festival 2023.

[Full disclosure: I am the cofounder of Built Oregon.]

