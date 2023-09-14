Brazi Bites’ CPG-focused Latino Entrepreneur Accelerator Program seeks next company

Successful founders finding ways to share their expertise with folks building their companies is always music to my ears. That’s why I’m super happy to see the Latino Entrepreneur Accelerator Program opening applications for another company to support.

The 2023 edition is bigger and promises to surpass all expectations, offering a cash prize of $10,000 along with invaluable support from Brazi Bites’ strategic partners across various disciplines, with a cumulative value of $66,500! The winner will also gain exclusive access to Brazi Bites Co-Founder & CMO Junea Rocha and her team of experts on a uniquely tailored 12-week mentorship program where they will receive support from sales, marketing, operations, finance, e-commerce and more.

The application is open to US-based Latino-founded businesses in the consumer packaged goods space that has annual revenue between $250,000 and $3M. Applications open on September 15, 2023, and close on October 27, 2023.

Read more about the program in the Portland Business Journal.

For more information or to apply, visit Latino Entrepreneur Accelerator Program.

