Voice your startup concerns to the Oregon legislature

While you may not have time to educate elected officials on your needs as a startup founder, there are organizations that spend significant time in Salem trying to do just that. One of them is RAIN. And its CEO is a former startup founder. But even though she gets what you’re going through, she’d love to have your direct input on what she shares with the Oregon House Revenue Committee, this month.

On Sep 28th there is an Oregon House Revenue Committee meeting taking place and the committee is hoping for RAIN Catalysts to provide the following data to help inform current/future policies — as well as learn about the specific struggles and needs that Oregon business owners like yourself are facing.

To provide your insights, please complete this brief survey on barriers and needs for Oregon businesses.

Category: Portland Post navigation



