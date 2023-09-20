Sixty AI opens beta to the public

Speaking of AI… Sixty — the new AI startup founded by Mat Ellis of Cloudability fame — has opened up its platform to the public. Now, everyone has the chance to leverage Sixty’s features to “take back your time.”

It’s the simple but unusual idea that we should be in charge of how we use our time—not our devices. For centuries, we lived in real-time. Today, constant pings pull us away from our reality. #tbyt is a different way of thinking about time and technology. Prioritizing meaningful human connection over constant communication. Reaching our potential over relentless productivity.

For more information or to sign up, visit Sixty.

Category: Portland

