REMINDER: ProductTank PDX Fall meetup is Tuesday, September 26, 2023

It’s getting difficult to keep track of all of the events that are coming back. Which is a good problem to have. But still a problem. That’s why I thought you might like a little reminder that ProductTank PDX is tomorrow.

Speakers include:

Jillian Helms, an experienced voice in Physical Goods Product Management, will share her take on Physical Goods vs. Software. Drawing from her experience in the world of tangible products, Jillian will discuss the differences in managing physical goods and software products. She’ll touch on lifecycle challenges, team structure, harnessing consumer feedback effectively, and share insights into the essential resources that drive success in the realm of Physical Goods Product Management. Tolu Adedipe, Senior PM at Mineral, is a Product leader with extensive experience delivering high ROI products and features for large E-commerce brands and Platforms. Through partnerships with a wide array of cross-functional teams, I’ve garnered nearly a decade of experience leading the execution and delivery of B2C and B2B digital products.

The event begins at 6:00PM, Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at Kiln coworking. It is free to attend.

For more information or to RSVP, visit ProductTank Portland.

