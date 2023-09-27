Next founder.coffee takes place at Coava Coffee

Looking to connect with local founders…? There’s no better spot than founder.coffee, the regular gathering of Portland founders that takes place at a variety of coffee shops around the region. This time around, they’ll be at Coava Coffee in SE Portland on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

Tucked conspicuously along the busy SE Grand St, Coava Coffee offers a large area to gather while enjoying their various hot caffeinated beverages. With the weather turning back to cold and rainy, this is one of our favorite indoor spots that can accommodate a big group. As always, be there thinking about ways you can help your fellow founders. No selling, no solicitations, just good conversations!

For more information on future events or to RSVP for this one, visit founder.coffee.

