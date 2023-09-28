Applications to take the stage at Pitch Latino 2023 are open

Are you a Latina/Latino/Latinx founder looking to share what you’re building with a live Portland audience — and the rest of the world once that Portland audience starts talking about it…? Well, you’re in luck. Because the premier pitch competition for Latinx-founded companies — Pitch Latino — is currently accepting applications until October 12, 2023.

If you’ve never experienced Pitch Latino, it takes the form of a typical pitch competition. For founders, it’s a great opportunity to highlight their companies. For attendees, it’s the best way to learn about amazing new companies being built by Latino founders.

As far as the event goes, it’s pretty straightforward. Founders apply to take part in the event. Selected founders take the stage to share details about the company they’re building. And the winners of the competition walk away with some cash to infuse into their businesses.

You know the drill.

The event, itself, will be held October 24, 2023, at The Redd. There was no way to RSVP at the time of this posting, but I’ll provide an update as soon as I have that information.

For more information or to apply to pitch, visit Pitch Latino.

Category: Portland Post navigation



