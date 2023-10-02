.

Pitch Latino 2023 tickets now on sale

Rick Turoczy on October 2, 2023

For these types of local pitch events, tickets go extremely quickly. So I wanted to let you know that Pitch Latino 2023 tickets are now on sale.

Latino entrepreneurs will get five minutes to pitch to the audience and then three minutes of questions about their idea. After the last pitcher has answered questions from the audience, attendees will then vote for the winners who split the prize money equally.

The event takes place on October 24, 2023, at The Redd. Tickets are $25. All proceeds go directly to the winners.

For more information or to secure your ticket, visit Pitch Latino 2023.

Published by Rick Turoczy

More than mildly obsessed with the Portland startup community. Founder and editor at Silicon Florist. Cofounder and general manager at PIE. Follow me on Twitter: @turoczy

Thoughts?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.