Pitch Latino 2023 tickets now on sale

For these types of local pitch events, tickets go extremely quickly. So I wanted to let you know that Pitch Latino 2023 tickets are now on sale.

Latino entrepreneurs will get five minutes to pitch to the audience and then three minutes of questions about their idea. After the last pitcher has answered questions from the audience, attendees will then vote for the winners who split the prize money equally.

The event takes place on October 24, 2023, at The Redd. Tickets are $25. All proceeds go directly to the winners.

For more information or to secure your ticket, visit Pitch Latino 2023.

