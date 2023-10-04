Working to maintain a Sober October?

If you’re trying to embrace Sober October — or any other types of sobriety for that matter — you’re likely on the lookout for ways to maintain your preferred socializing rituals. But without booze. I just wanted to remind you that — thanks to a Portland startup — there’s an app for that: Buzzcutt.

BuzzCutt is a national app revolutionizing the way we access and choose non-alcoholic drinks while out, connecting you to bars and restaurants across the US that have options you can enjoy. BuzzCutt is more than an app, it’s a mindset. We’re collectively rebelling for good, proudly part of the culture shift in the sentiments around drinking and what it means to have a good time.

Best of all? Buzzcutt also features some amazing local non-alcoholic brands. So it’s like two for the price of one.

This month or any other month, the next time you’re you’re curious as to whether your favorite bartender or publican has non-alcoholic options or not, take a moment to download Buzzcutt and peruse the purveyors.

