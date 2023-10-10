Feeling social? #social_beer might be for you

When I was originally trying to organize the channels on the Portland Startups Slack — a public Slack instance to help connect folks within the Portland startup community — I had the idea of tagging things as “social” channels versus “startup” channels. One of those social channels was #social_beer, a channel for discussions about beers and brewpubs and whatnot. And while it started innocently enough, that channel has now taken on a life of its own — in real life.

Today, #social_beer has become an irregular gathering of folks from the community. The timing is always decided on Slack. And the location has generally been Apex Brewing in SE Portland.

Sound interesting? Well, you’re in luck. Because they just put another #social_beer on the proverbial books.

Join your fellow community members at Apex on Monday, October 16 starting at 6:30PM. Everyone is welcome. Even if you’re not a beer drinker. Or a participant on the Slack instance.

To stay up-to-date on future gatherings, join — or revisit — the Portland Startups Slack or join the #social_beer Meetup group.

