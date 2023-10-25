Fridie Outdoors among companies selected for Black United Fund of Oregon Emerging Entrepreneur program

You know me. I love orgs that talk about supporting founders. But I love it even more when that talk translates into action. That’s why I’m happy to share that Fridie Outdoors — a PitchBlack and PIE alum — is one of five companies selected to participate in the Black United Fund of Oregon Emerging Entrepreneur program, this year.

Lestarya Molloy, CEO and founder of Fridie Outdoors, shared the news in LinkedIn post:

Honored to share that Fridie Outdoors has been selected for the Black United Fund of Oregon Emerging Entrepreneur program. It’s a transformative initiative designed to empower and uplift Black and BIPOC entrepreneurs to help us achieve thrive and long-term success! We’ll receive 20+ hours of free consultation and an unrestricted business grant for $8,000. I’ll tell you – we regularly get feedback from folks using the Fridie Outdoors app about how it’s made a difference in their confidence and really being able to enjoy being out camping. So, as an early stage startup, getting this access to resources and capital is instrumental!

Black United Fund’s program is designed to help Black and BIPOC founders:

The Emerging Entrepreneur Program (EEP) is a transformative initiative designed to empower and uplift Black and BIPOC entrepreneurs, enabling them to thrive and succeed in their business endeavors. This comprehensive 9-month program offers personalized attention, specialized expertise, and essential resources to a select cohort of 4 driven and ambitious entrepreneurs. The primary goal of the EEP is to accelerate the knowledge acquisition and practical application of the participants while providing crucial capital support to propel their businesses to new heights. By focusing on the unique needs of Black and BIPOC business owners, the program aims to create a more equitable and inclusive entrepreneurial landscape. Our definition of an ‘Emerging Entrepreneur’ is an entrepreneur whose been in business for no more than 5 years. Throughout the program, participants will receive a stipend totaling $8,000 and benefit from invaluable business consulting services offered by Morant McLeod and a distinguished Board of Advisors.

The program also selected:

For more information, visit Black United Fund of Oregon.

[Full disclosure: Fridie Outdoors is a PIE alum. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

