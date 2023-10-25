A pub crawl with a twist: No alcohol

You know I’m a fan of Buzzcutt, the app that helps people find non-alcoholic offerings at local bars, restaurants, and stores. And it’s not just because their idea is timely — and needed. It’s because they’re always down to throw together a solid get together. Which is what’s happening to close out Sober October with the Buzzcutt Buzz-Free Bar Hop.

The event takes place October 29, 2023, starting at 3:00PM. Tickets are $15. Which gets you some swag and an opportunity to win more stuff.

For more information, check out Buzzcutt on the ‘Gram. (If that’s even what the kids are calling it these days.)

