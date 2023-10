If you’re interested in podcasting which seems to be having a bit of a renaissance — I mean, even I’m back to podcasting — you won’t want to miss this panel of Portland-based experts sharing their insights and tips on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at Upstart Collective at 9:00AM. It’s free to attend. For more information or to RSVP, visit “Becoming an Industry Thought Leader with Podcasting.”

