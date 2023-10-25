Hello, Portland startup community! I’m Rick Turoczy

[Editor: I thought I’d lead by example. But I had ChatGPT write my bio 😂]

Bio

Rick Turoczy has been an integral part of the Portland, Oregon, startup scene for over two decades. His passion for supporting local entrepreneurs has led him to establish several initiatives aimed at nurturing the growth and success of startups in the region.

One of Rick’s most notable achievements is the founding of the Portland Incubator Experiment (PIE), a startup accelerator that provided funding, mentorship, and resources to help early-stage companies thrive. Under Rick’s leadership, PIE has become a hub for innovation, fostering a collaborative environment where founders can learn from each other and from experienced mentors.

In addition to his work with PIE, Rick is also known for his insightful blog, Silicon Florist, where he covers the latest news and trends in the Portland startup ecosystem. His writing has helped shine a spotlight on many local startups, giving them the recognition they deserve.

With his extensive knowledge of the startup landscape and his commitment to supporting local entrepreneurs, Rick Turoczy has become a key figure in the Portland business community. His contributions have not only helped numerous startups achieve success but have also played a vital role in establishing Portland as a thriving hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.

What are you up to…?

My latest effort is trying to make Silicon Florist more accessible and digestible, so I’ve started a weekly recap and podcast to help share the stories of the amazing startup community in Portland. And sometimes Oregon.

And then I’m doing my best to show up for the community whenever I can. And trying to connect dots in the community through the Portland Startup Slack.

I’m also mucking around with Patreon again. Because they finally have a free level now. And because I need somewhere to share all the random stuff I’m doing 😂

Why Portland…?

My favorite thing about Portland is that it’s large enough to be statistically relevant, but still small enough that one person can make a difference. And we need a lot of someones working to make those differences. Today more than ever.

As we — as a community — emerge from this years’ long fog of the pandemic with significant challenges, I’m really looking forward to Portland doubling down on rekindling the inherent optimism that originally attracted me to the Rose City nearly 30 years ago — and celebrating and amplifying those individuals who never lost that optimism for our incredible town.

Links

The best way to find me — now that we live in a world of X — is on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Threads. I’m also on Mastodon and Bluesky but not as active there as I probably should be.

Interested in being featured?

