Top 10 Silicon Florist posts in October 2023

With the activity starting to pick up in the Portland startup community, it can be difficult to keep track of what’s happening around here. And no one has time to read everything I post. Except me. I read them all. Sometimes twice.
But I digress.
Drawing from the same inspiration that motivated me to give you a weekly recap of Portland startup news as a podcast and a video series, I’m going to resurrect the monthly top 10. So that you can stay up to date on what happens, month to month.
Top stories for October 2023
- Climate tech support org VertueLab adversely impacted by lack of Oregon funding
- Hello, Portland startup community! I’m Rick Turoczy
- One and done: First Row seeks startups for up to $200k investment from Ensemble Fund
- A new take on Portland, Oregon, news
- Portland AI startup Sixty launches on Product Hunt
- Must visit Mexican carts and restaurants in Portland, Oregon
- Hello, Portland startup community! I’m Erik Blanchard
- The icing on the cake: Barro Mexican bakery wins Pitch Latino 2023
- Bend, Oregon, startup news dominated this week — with good reason
- Hello, Portland startup community! I’m Ben Parzybok