Curious about diversity, equity, and inclusion as it applies to your startup…?

Building a startup is hard. You’re juggling any number of things. Trying to make sure things don’t fall apart. All while trying to build product and attract customers. Few things are for certain, but there is one thing that we do know: Diverse companies are more successful. That’s why — even with everything you have to do — building a diverse team could be a key component in ensuring your long-term success with your startup. But how do you do that?

Join a panel of diversity, equity, and inclusion professionals for a fireside chat on the topic, Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 9:00AM at Upstart Collective. Speakers include:

Sandra Hunter (she/her) is a Women’s Empowerment Coach and an advocate for cross-generational collaboration and mentorship with a focus on empowering women of color. She has 19 years of experience as an English and Creative Writing professor and her own experiences with race and gender bias led her to create Wild Women Leaders of Color. Her work offers a holistic approach to professional development through somatic stress release and story-healing techniques. She’s also an award-winning author of three books that highlight social injustices and amplify young women’s voices. Her ultimate vision is to equip the next generation to combat racism and gender bias, creating a more inclusive society.

is a Women’s Empowerment Coach and an advocate for cross-generational collaboration and mentorship with a focus on empowering women of color. She has 19 years of experience as an English and Creative Writing professor and her own experiences with race and gender bias led her to create Wild Women Leaders of Color. Her work offers a holistic approach to professional development through somatic stress release and story-healing techniques. She’s also an award-winning author of three books that highlight social injustices and amplify young women’s voices. Her ultimate vision is to equip the next generation to combat racism and gender bias, creating a more inclusive society. Kjell van Zoen (they/them) is a non-binary, multicultural, organizational culture nerd who loves to inspire people towards being less racist, sexist, ableist, ageist, homophobic, transphobic, and the intersectionality of all of those plus more. Combined with their background in business and entrepreneurship, Kjell enables organizations, teams, individuals, and leaders to develop efficient, resilient, agile, and equitable operations and communications systems.

is a non-binary, multicultural, organizational culture nerd who loves to inspire people towards being less racist, sexist, ableist, ageist, homophobic, transphobic, and the intersectionality of all of those plus more. Combined with their background in business and entrepreneurship, Kjell enables organizations, teams, individuals, and leaders to develop efficient, resilient, agile, and equitable operations and communications systems. Zhou Fang (she/her) is the founder and principal practitioner of Intersectional Group LLC, a leadership and equity, diversity, and inclusion (EDI) consulting practice with a focus on intersectionality, empathy and compassion, as well as curiosity. Zhou is an advocate for pay transparency and equity, immigration reform and climate justice, as well as a committed ally for the LGBTQ+ and Indigenous communities.

Here’s more from Zhou on the importance of EDI:

For more information or to RSVP, visit “A Fireside Chat with EDI and Leadership Practitioners.”

Category: Portland Post navigation



