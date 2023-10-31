Two Friday happy hours from which to choose

Overlapping events. Good problem to have. And a sign that the activity in the Portland startup community is starting to pick up. That’s why I’m happy to share that there are two happy hours this Friday that may be of interest to startup and tech types. To further the intrigue, one is eastside and one is westside.

PDX ads+tech happy hour

(Not actually limited to people in advertising or tech; please invite whomever you like.) The event takes place Friday, November 3, 2023, at 5:00PM at the Lucky Labrador Pub on NW Quimby. Interested? Please RSVP.

First Friday at Upstart Collective

It’s the first Friday of the month. Which means there will be a community happy hour at Upstart Collective on SE Washington. Things kick off around 4:00PM on Friday, November 3, 2023. No RSVP or anything. Just show up.

