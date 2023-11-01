A VC perspective on the current state of early stage venture capital

Interested in hot takes on a hot mess? It’s getting to be that time of year. Where we look back on the year and try to assess the current — and future — state of any number of industries. And if you’re a founder or investor interested in that sort of review of the current state of early stage venture capital, Sam Lessin of Slow Ventures is happy to oblige. And it’s a great read.

Sam’s insights span 84 slides on everything from the current state of VC to the potential for AI. It doesn’t cost anything to thumb through it, aside from your email address. And the knowledge that DocSend is tracking how much time you spend on every slide.

To read through the insights, visit “WTF VC – Fall 2023.”

