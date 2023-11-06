Climate Curious crosses the river for Vancouver Climate Pub

I love that Climate Curious is doing the work to gather community around climate solutions. And the fact that they’re already embracing the broader metro region is also heartening. One example of that is an upcoming event across the Columbia, Vancouver Climate Pub.

Join us for the first Vancouver Climate Pub – a new climate-focused series modeled on OMSI’s popular Science Pub program that will showcase the positive things that people are doing right here in Vancouver to build a better future. Get your friends, grab a drink, try your hand at some trivia, and enjoy a relaxed presentation from Clark Public Utilities’ Clean Energy Program Manager about Vancouver’s clean energy future.

The event takes place Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 5:30PM at Trap Door Brewing.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Climate Curious Vancouver Climate Pub.

Category: Portland Post navigation



